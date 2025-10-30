Previous
Magnified Reflection by leonieruth
35 / 365

Magnified Reflection

Another exposure triangle lesson today. I wanted to try and capture the magnified reflection through my steampunk magnifying glass which hangs with it’s companions on my dressing table mirror.
30th October 2025 30th Oct 25

Leonieruth

@leonieruth
Now retired I have plenty of time to commit to my photography whether using my iPhone 14 Pro or my new Nikon D7500; a whole...
