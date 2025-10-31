Sign up
36 / 365
Queen's Head Court, Newark, UK
Visiting my sister in Newark. We went shopping on a very rainy Halloween Afternoon. This is one of the many tiny lanes and courtyards which abound in the historic Georgian town.
31st October 2025
31st Oct 25
0
0
Leonieruth
@leonieruth
Now retired I have plenty of time to commit to my photography whether using my iPhone 14 Pro or my new Nikon D7500
Tags
newark
,
courtyard
,
lane
