Previous
43 / 365
Red Cabbage Soup
Time to get my Domestic Goddess mojo back. After searching a few recipes I found a couple I liked so combined them and cooked the whole lot in the pressure cooker. Yummy served with crusty bread.
7th November 2025
7th Nov 25
Leonieruth
@leonieruth
Now retired I have plenty of time to commit to my photography whether using my iPhone 14 Pro or my new Nikon D7500; a whole...
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
Views
1
365
iPhone 14 Pro
7th November 2025 6:02pm
soup
recipes
“red
cabbage”
cooker”
“pressure
