Red Cabbage Soup by leonieruth
Red Cabbage Soup

Time to get my Domestic Goddess mojo back. After searching a few recipes I found a couple I liked so combined them and cooked the whole lot in the pressure cooker. Yummy served with crusty bread.
7th November 2025 7th Nov 25

