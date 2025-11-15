Sign up
50 / 365
Fledgling Band
Give two young boys a drum kit and a stage and they will form a heavy metal band.
15th November 2025
15th Nov 25
Leonieruth
@leonieruth
Now retired I have plenty of time to commit to my photography whether using my iPhone 14 Pro or my new Nikon D7500; a whole...
365
365
Taken
17th November 2025 12:06pm
