Previous
Next
Project Ballgown 5 by leonieruth
63 / 365

Project Ballgown 5

Almost done. And it fits over the hooped underskirt.
30th November 2025 30th Nov 25

Leonieruth

@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact