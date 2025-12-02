Previous
A Sneaky Bailey’s Hot Chocolate by leonieruth
65 / 365

A Sneaky Bailey’s Hot Chocolate

No trip to the Sheffield Christmas Market is complete without a hot chocolate with a shot of Bailey’s, loaded with marshmallows and topped with a mountain of whipped cream.
2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

Leonieruth

@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
17% complete

