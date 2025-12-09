Previous
Warming The Cockles by leonieruth
Warming The Cockles

Had a wonderful day round Chatsworth. Shopped in the Christmas Market then took a magical tour of the house before following a light trail round the gardens and finishing off with an awesome light display on the front of the house.
Leonieruth

@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
