71 / 365
Warming The Cockles
Had a wonderful day round Chatsworth. Shopped in the Christmas Market then took a magical tour of the house before following a light trail round the gardens and finishing off with an awesome light display on the front of the house.
9th December 2025
9th Dec 25
Leonieruth
@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
