72 / 365
71. Finally Got The Tree Done
Bit late starting with my Christmas trimming up this year but finally made a start today.
10th December 2025
10th Dec 25
0
0
Leonieruth
@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
christmas
,
tree
,
“christmas
