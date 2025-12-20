Sign up
Previous
81 / 365
Christmas Tree
Found this little bargain at a local garden centre. Perfect in my sitting room ready for Yule tomorrow.
20th December 2025
20th Dec 25
Leonieruth
@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
81
photos
10
followers
15
following
View this month »
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
20th December 2025 7:13pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
christmas
,
festive
,
yule
,
tree”
,
“christmas
