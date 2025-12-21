Previous
Happy Yule by leonieruth
Happy Yule

Lighting a candle on the Winter Solstice to welcome the return of lighter days. Wishing all peace, good health and contentment in the coming year.
21st December 2025 21st Dec 25

Leonieruth

@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
