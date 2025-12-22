Sign up
83 / 365
Yule Simmer Pot
Using my old slow cooker and natural ingredients; oranges, cranberries, cinnamon and rosemary; to create a gorgeous Christmassy aroma throughout the house.
22nd December 2025
22nd Dec 25
Leonieruth
@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
Tags
christmas
,
yule
,
pot”
,
“simmer
