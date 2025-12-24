Previous
Next
Really! by leonieruth
85 / 365

Really!

Monty looking less than impressed with his elf hat.
24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

Leonieruth

@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact