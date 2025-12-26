Sign up
Previous
87 / 365
A Breath Of Fresh Air
Taking the family dogs for a walk through our local woods on Boxing Day was a good time to try out my new cling to anything tripod. It was so good to get outside for a while.
26th December 2025
26th Dec 25
Leonieruth
@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
87
photos
11
followers
15
following
23% complete
1
365
26th December 2025 2:21pm
Tags
family
woods
dogs
walks
