A Breath Of Fresh Air by leonieruth
87 / 365

A Breath Of Fresh Air

Taking the family dogs for a walk through our local woods on Boxing Day was a good time to try out my new cling to anything tripod. It was so good to get outside for a while.
26th December 2025 26th Dec 25

Leonieruth

@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
23% complete

Photo Details

