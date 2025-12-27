Sign up
Previous
88 / 365
Dude, Where’s My Harley?
Almost forgot my daily photo so here is a last minute snap of a gnome in search of a Harley Davidson under the Christmas tree.
27th December 2025
27th Dec 25
Leonieruth
@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
