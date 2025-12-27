Previous
Dude, Where’s My Harley? by leonieruth
88 / 365

Dude, Where’s My Harley?

Almost forgot my daily photo so here is a last minute snap of a gnome in search of a Harley Davidson under the Christmas tree.
27th December 2025 27th Dec 25

Leonieruth

@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact