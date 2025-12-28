Sign up
Previous
89 / 365
View Through The Glass
I was quite taken by how the lights on the Christmas tree were refracted by the wine in the glass. Maybe a mini project for the new year.
28th December 2025
28th Dec 25
Leonieruth
@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
