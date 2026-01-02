Previous
Monty by leonieruth
94 / 365

Monty

Got the Nikon out today to try out my new “nifty fifty” lens. Monty was the only one who agreed to sit and pose for me. Think I’m going to have fun with this lens once I get the hang of it.
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Leonieruth

@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
