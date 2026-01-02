Sign up
Monty
Got the Nikon out today to try out my new “nifty fifty” lens. Monty was the only one who agreed to sit and pose for me. Think I’m going to have fun with this lens once I get the hang of it.
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
Leonieruth
@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
Tags
cat
