95 / 365
Wolf Moon
Not the greatest shot but had to get one of the first full moon of 2026 along with Castor and Pollux.
3rd January 2026
3rd Jan 26
Leonieruth
@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
Views
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
3rd January 2026 8:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moon
,
stars
,
moon”
,
“full
