98 / 365
Making Progress
So busy working on my outfit, making and putting the sleeves into the bodice, I forgot about my daily pic. Took this as I was packing away for the day.
6th January 2026
6th Jan 26
Leonieruth
@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
Tags
sewing
,
dressmaking
