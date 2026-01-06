Previous
Making Progress by leonieruth
98 / 365

Making Progress

So busy working on my outfit, making and putting the sleeves into the bodice, I forgot about my daily pic. Took this as I was packing away for the day.
6th January 2026 6th Jan 26

Leonieruth

@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact