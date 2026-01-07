Previous
Expensive Dog Chew by leonieruth
99 / 365

Expensive Dog Chew

Mabel The Mad Cocker Spaniel decided I didn’t really want my Apple Pencil anymore. I had literally only just put it down. She was well and truly in the doghouse that day.
7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

Leonieruth

@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
