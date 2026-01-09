Previous
Next
When Did That Happen? by leonieruth
101 / 365

When Did That Happen?

My granddaughter officially became an adult today. It doesn’t seem like eighteen years since we first met her as a tiny pink bundle and having the privilege of watching her grow into the wonderful, caring person she is today.
9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

Leonieruth

@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
28% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact