Oops I Forgot! by leonieruth
103 / 365

Oops I Forgot!

I had a really lazy day snuggled under my electric blanket watching TV and completely forgot to take a photo so here is a random last minute screenshot I took by accident.
11th January 2026 11th Jan 26

Leonieruth

@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
28% complete

