104 / 365
Starting To Look Like A Gown
Been working on this all day. I’m liking the way it’s all coming together and I’m loving the colours.
12th January 2026
12th Jan 26
Leonieruth
@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
12th January 2026 5:21pm
Tags
sewing
gown
outfit
dressmaking
costume.
