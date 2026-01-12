Previous
Starting To Look Like A Gown by leonieruth
104 / 365

Starting To Look Like A Gown

Been working on this all day. I’m liking the way it’s all coming together and I’m loving the colours.
Leonieruth

@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
