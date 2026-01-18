Previous
Hand Stitching by leonieruth
110 / 365

Hand Stitching

Time to hand stitch the decorative braid to the Venice gown. Hand stitching is not my forte so it was very slow going but worth the effort.
18th January 2026 18th Jan 26

