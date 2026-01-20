Previous
112. A Hearty Soup by leonieruth
112 / 365

112. A Hearty Soup

Made a good, old fashioned beef and barley soup today. Served with fresh baked crusty bread.
20th January 2026

Leonieruth

@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
30% complete

