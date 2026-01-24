Previous
Making A Venetian Mask by leonieruth
116 / 365

Making A Venetian Mask

Making a start on the mask to match my Venetian gown.
24th January 2026 24th Jan 26

Leonieruth

@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
31% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact