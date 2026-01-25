Previous
Where There’s A Puddle by leonieruth
117 / 365

Where There’s A Puddle

This huge puddle becomes more like our neighbourhood pond after heavy rain. It has become a magnet for local kids passing on their way to and from school.
25th January 2026 25th Jan 26

Leonieruth

@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
