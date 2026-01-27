Sign up
119 / 365
Discovering Mod Podge
Making progress on the Venetian masks. Today I discovered the joys of Mod Podge and decoupage. Not too bad to say it’s my first attempt at anything like this.
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
Leonieruth
@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
0
365
iPhone 14 Pro
27th January 2026 5:16pm
Tags
mask
crafts
venice
decoupage
