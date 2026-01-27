Previous
Discovering Mod Podge by leonieruth
119 / 365

Discovering Mod Podge

Making progress on the Venetian masks. Today I discovered the joys of Mod Podge and decoupage. Not too bad to say it’s my first attempt at anything like this.
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

Leonieruth

@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
32% complete

