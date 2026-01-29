Previous
121. Steampunk Friends.PNG by leonieruth
121 / 365

121. Steampunk Friends.PNG

A collage of a steampunk friends attending the celebrations for 11th birthday of the Newark Steampunk Society.
29th January 2026 29th Jan 26

Leonieruth

@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
