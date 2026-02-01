Previous
123. Signs Of Spring by leonieruth
123. Signs Of Spring

My snowdrops aren’t out yet but I found this little beauty welcoming the start of spring and the return of lighter days.
1st February 2026 1st Feb 26

Leonieruth

@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
Photo Details

