My One And Only Snowdrop by leonieruth
142 / 365

My One And Only Snowdrop

Last September I planted snowdrop bulbs in my garden. This is the one and only to raise its little petals to greet the spring.
23rd February 2026 23rd Feb 26

Leonieruth

