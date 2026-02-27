Previous
Kitchen Revamp? by leonieruth
145 / 365

Kitchen Revamp?

Spent the day in a kitchen showroom helping my sister choose her new kitchen. This one grabbed my attention and now I want to revamp my kitchen as well.
27th February 2026 27th Feb 26

Leonieruth

@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
