Edgeworthia Chrysantha - Honey Sunshine by leonieruth
146 / 365

Edgeworthia Chrysantha - Honey Sunshine

Found this Japanese winter flowering ornamental shrub in our local garden centre. It is very striking with its pom-pom flower clusters and has the most heavenly scent. Simply had to get one for my garden.
28th February 2026 28th Feb 26

Leonieruth

@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
