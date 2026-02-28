Sign up
Previous
146 / 365
Edgeworthia Chrysantha - Honey Sunshine
Found this Japanese winter flowering ornamental shrub in our local garden centre. It is very striking with its pom-pom flower clusters and has the most heavenly scent. Simply had to get one for my garden.
28th February 2026
28th Feb 26
0
0
Leonieruth
@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
146
photos
11
followers
16
following
40% complete
View this month »
139
140
141
142
143
144
145
146
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
28th February 2026 4:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
garden
,
shrub
,
edgeworthia
,
chrysantha
