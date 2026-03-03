Previous
Worm Moon by leonieruth
149 / 365

Worm Moon

As I was putting my jars of water out to be energised by the full moon I decided to get the Nikon out and play with the manual settings. Many shots later I finally got one I was reasonably happy with.
3rd March 2026 3rd Mar 26

Leonieruth

@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
