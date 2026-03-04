Previous
Oh, Why Can’t You Remain Like This For Ever! by leonieruth
150 / 365

Oh, Why Can’t You Remain Like This For Ever!

I love the way my three year old great grandson tries to keep out of his little brother’s way to read his book. Quote from the opening chapter of Peter Pan And Wendy by J.M. Barrie.
