Chickpeas by leonieruth
151 / 365

Chickpeas

Since I discovered how easy it was with my pressure cooker I bulk buy my dried chickpeas from a little weigh your own shop in Newark On Trent to batch prepare, split into portions and freeze enough for a few meals.
6th March 2026 6th Mar 26

Leonieruth

@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
41% complete

Photo Details

