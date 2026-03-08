Previous
Look Granny, I Can Use My Chopsticks by leonieruth
153 / 365

Look Granny, I Can Use My Chopsticks

We went to Wagamamas for a family birthday meal. My six and three year old great grandsons were intrigued by the chopsticks. This is the six year old showing the grown-ups how it’s done.
8th March 2026 8th Mar 26

Leonieruth

@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
Photo Details

