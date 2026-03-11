Previous
Birthday Card For A Geek by leonieruth
Birthday Card For A Geek

My grandson is a fan of the table top game of Warhammer so I used his photo to make a personalised card for his 17th birthday.
11th March 2026 11th Mar 26

Leonieruth

I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
