Previous
157 / 365
My Next Binge Watch
My grandson Joey has been a fan for the last five or six years, even teaching himself to follow the story in its native Japanese, introduced me to One Piece and I am now hooked.
12th March 2026
12th Mar 26
Leonieruth
@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
