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Hmmm…….Think I’ll Pick This Track
Grandson Jude put a lot of thought into picking the next to play song on our jukebox.
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
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Leonieruth
@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
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