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Five Fine Ladies by leonieruth
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Five Fine Ladies

A group of us dressed in our best finery for the steampunk event at the York Railway Museum.
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Leonieruth

@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
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