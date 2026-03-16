Previous
Next
Great Orme, Llandudno, North Wales by leonieruth
161 / 365

Great Orme, Llandudno, North Wales

Not a good photo as we were driving along the A55 on the way to Anglesey to visit our daughter and try out our new to us motorhome.
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Leonieruth

@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
44% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Brought back memories. We lived on Anglesey in the 70s during our RAF days and David was born in Colwyn Bay.
March 18th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact