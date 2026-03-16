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Great Orme, Llandudno, North Wales
Not a good photo as we were driving along the A55 on the way to Anglesey to visit our daughter and try out our new to us motorhome.
16th March 2026
16th Mar 26
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Leonieruth
@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
16th March 2026 5:38pm
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Babs
ace
Brought back memories. We lived on Anglesey in the 70s during our RAF days and David was born in Colwyn Bay.
March 18th, 2026
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