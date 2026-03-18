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At The Beach
We are currently visiting our youngest daughter and her family on Anglesey, North Wales. It was such a glorious spring day today with temperatures reaching 20 degrees so we took Mabel to the beach and introduced her to the sea.
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
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Leonieruth
@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
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18th March 2026 4:19pm
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Babs
ace
Ha ha what fun.
March 18th, 2026
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