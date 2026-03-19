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164 / 365
Mynydd Parys, Anglesey
Another walk with the dogs plus grandsons. This time to Pary Mountain, Anglesey, an old copper mine with its unique Martian landscape.
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
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Leonieruth
@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
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365
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iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
19th March 2026 3:54pm
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anglesey
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“mynydd
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parys”
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mine”
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