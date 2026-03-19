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Mynydd Parys, Anglesey by leonieruth
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Mynydd Parys, Anglesey

Another walk with the dogs plus grandsons. This time to Pary Mountain, Anglesey, an old copper mine with its unique Martian landscape.
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Leonieruth

@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
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