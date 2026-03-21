Divided Loyalties

This mug was made by my daughter to solve a 50 year old quandary. My dad was a Nottingham lad who lived within spitting distance of the new Nottingham Ice Stadium so, after returning home from the war, he became a keen skater and an avid follower of the newly formed Nottingham Panthers ice hockey team. As soon as I could toddle I was given a pair of skates and introduced to the ice and the then current ice hockey coach. Unfortunately the Nottingham Panthers were disbanded from 1960 - 1980, by which time I was married to a Yorkshireman and living just outside of Sheffield, home of The Sheffield Steelers, where I have remained for the last 50 years. So, my quandary? Who should I support?