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Tulips by leonieruth
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Tulips

Playing with the portrait feature on my iPhone.
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Leonieruth

@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
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