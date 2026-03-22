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167 / 365
Tulips
Playing with the portrait feature on my iPhone.
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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Leonieruth
@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
170
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22nd March 2026 3:26pm
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