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Oooops! by leonieruth
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Oooops!

Got my first iPhone in 2007 the week after it launched in the UK and I have never looked back. In all that time this is the first one to get damaged when it fell under the seat adjustment runner in my car. To say I’m gutted is an understatement.
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Leonieruth

@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
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