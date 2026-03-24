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Paul by leonieruth
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Paul

Another rare photo of the love of my life and partner for the last 50 years.
24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

Leonieruth

@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
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Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Great lighting fav!
March 25th, 2026  
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