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169 / 365
Paul
Another rare photo of the love of my life and partner for the last 50 years.
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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Leonieruth
@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
170
photos
14
followers
19
following
46% complete
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Photo Details
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2
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1
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1
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365
Camera
iPhone 17
Taken
24th March 2026 7:16pm
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~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Great lighting fav!
March 25th, 2026
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