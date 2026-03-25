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Sitting Still For Once
Mabel having a quiet moment between her zoomies.
25th March 2026
25th Mar 26
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Leonieruth
@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
170
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14
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19
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365
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iPhone 17
Taken
25th March 2026 12:41pm
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dog
,
spaniel
,
“cocker
,
spaniel”
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful capture fv!
March 25th, 2026
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