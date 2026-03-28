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Screen Saver. by leonieruth
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Screen Saver.

Another day so busy I forgot. This one was really last minute at 11.58pm
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Leonieruth

@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
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