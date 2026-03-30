Celery &amp; Butterbean Soup

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Celery & Butterbean Soup
Lunch was a nice bowl of hearty soup to warm us up on a freezing cold, wet and windy March day.
30th March 2026
30th Mar 26
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Leonieruth
@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
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30th March 2026 1:19pm
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